Ryan Gosling shares new EP of his Barbie ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 11:55 am

Related News

Ryan Gosling shares new EP of his Barbie ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas

The EP includes a stripped down I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic), the festive I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie) and more

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Ryan Gosling in &#039;Barbie&#039;. Photo: Collected
Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'. Photo: Collected

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie in the film — released the I'm Just Ken EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

It features the original Grammy-nominated, '80s-style power ballad from the movie, also titled I'm Just Ken, as well as three remixes: the stripped down I'm Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic), the dance floor ready I'm Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix), and the festive I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie). 

The later was released with an official music video, where Gosling, Wyatt and Ronson are seen working on the holiday remix of the song in a studio drenched in Christmas lights with an impressive live band, bantering with one another.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At one point, a goofy Gosling puts on a pair of sunglasses to get into character, telling Ronson he's doing so because "the world can have Ken's voice but only Barbie can have his eyes."

The trio are joined by a full band as well by two cellists, four violinists and a glockenspiel. Gosling's vocals are run through reverb — adding to the triumphant and whimsical reimagining. "Merry Christmas, Barbie," he ends the song. "Wherever you are."

In July, Ronson, who worked as the executive producer of the Barbie soundtrack and also scored it alongside Wyatt, told the Associated Press he typically only contributes music to songs for film — but in the case of I'm Just Ken, couldn't shake a few lyrics that made the final cut, like its memorable chorus of "I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a 10."

I'm Just Ken is up for best song written for visual media at the 2024 Grammy Awards and the Golden Globe for best original song.

 

Ken / Barbie / I'm Just Ken / Ryan Gosling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

2h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

6h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

6h | Panorama
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen&#039;s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen on 5 December 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Red Sea attacks: How will global trade be affected?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

End of the Toshiba era

End of the Toshiba era

37m | TBS Stories
ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

19h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

1d | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

1d | Multimedia