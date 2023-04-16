Runa Laila spends time at an old home

Splash

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 06:18 pm

Internationally acclaimed singer Runa Laila spent some time in an old age home named 'Apon Bhubon' in the capital's Uttara on 15 April. 

During her visit, she shared some sweet moments with the residents of the oldage home, and listened attentively to their bittersweet life stories. 

The legendary singer also took shari, flowers and fruits as gifts for the elderly mothers. 

The seasoned residents were very cheerful having a celebrity of the stature of Runa Laila amongst them for some time. 

"My heartiest gratitude to those who have built Apon Bhubon with all their efforts and hard work. The world is still a beautiful place because of such kind-hearted people," said Runa Laila regarding her visit.

"However, it's heartbreaking to see that even 100-year-old mothers are here. What kind of children can send their mothers to an old age home?" she added. 

She also urged everyone to extend their support to 'Apon Bhubon'. 

 

