Rowan Atkinson returns to physical comedy with Man Vs. Bee

Rowan Atkinson makes his long-awaited return to the slapstick genre and debuts a new character in Netflix's Man Vs Bee trailer.

Slapstick is a style of humor involving exaggerated physical activity that exceeds the boundaries of normal physical comedy- the most popular example of which is Mr Bean.

Rowan Atkinson played the role of Mr. Bean - the wacky silent protagonist of the hit '90s show of the same name.

The new show would be considered a success if it reaches popularity anywhere near Mr. Bean.

Besides, the English comedian has appeared in several other films and franchises. Outside of Mr. Bean, Atkinson has proven himself a successful comedic frontman in projects like Blackadder and Johnny English.

The actor will now make his streaming debut in the comedy series Man Vs Bee.

Netflix has just released the show's first official trailer ahead of its premiere date on 24 June, 2022.

The video opens with Atkinson ready to be prosecuted in court for a number of alleged crimes when he blames a mere bee for his woes.

Flashing back, the chaos that is depicted shows the insect in question wreaking havoc on housesitter Trevor (Atkinson), who only wants to get rid of the pest.

Check out the trailer below: