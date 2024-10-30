Rongila Kitab trailer released

Directed by Anam Biswas, the movie 'Rongila Kitab' released its trailer on 29 October. The movie will see Mostafiz Nur Imran starring as Pradip and Pori Moni starring as Supti. Based on Kingkor Ahsan's novel of the same name, the series is an adaptation that captures the excitement and emotional depth of the original story.

In the small town of Barisal, Pradip and Supti's peaceful life starts to fall apart just as they are on the verge of beginning a new chapter. A false accusation looms, threatening to shatter everything, while Pradip's past continually resurfaces to haunt them. Supti, heavily pregnant, escapes with her beloved husband, embarking on a desperate fight for survival.

Against this tense backdrop, 'Rongila Kitab' unfolds as a story of love, tinged with danger and blood. This dramatic tale is set to premiere in Hoichoi on 8 November.

