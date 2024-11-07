Rongila Kitab releases tomorrow

Directed by Anam Biswas and starring Mostafiz Noor Imran and  Pori Moni in lead roles, the movie 'Rongila Kitab' is releasing today. The plot of the movie follows the story of Pradip and Supti. 

Taking place in Barisal, Pradip and Supti's peaceful life starts to fall apart just as they are on the verge of beginning a new chapter. A false accusation looms, threatening to shatter everything, while Pradip's past continually resurfaces to haunt them. Supti, heavily pregnant, escapes with her beloved husband, setting out on a desperate fight for survival.

"Working with Anam Biswas was a wonderful experience. The story is brilliantly crafted, and we wrapped up filming back in March," expressed Mostafiz Noor Imran. The actor along with the director is hopeful about the success of the movie. With such anticipation, 'Rongila Kitab' will be available for streaming on Hoichoi from 8 November.

Rongila Kitab

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

