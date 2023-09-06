The Rolling Stones set to announce new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

Splash

Reuters
06 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
06 September, 2023, 01:15 pm

FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform as part of their &quot;Stones Sixty Europe 2022 Tour&quot;, at the Hippodrome de Longchamp in Paris, France July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform as part of their "Stones Sixty Europe 2022 Tour", at the Hippodrome de Longchamp in Paris, France July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

The Rolling Stones are set to announce "Hackney Diamonds", their first album of original music for 18 years.

The band, who formed more than six decades ago, heralded a "new album, new music, new era," on X, formerly Twitter, with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - the surviving core of the band - will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in Hackney, east London, streamed online at 1330 GMT, according to a skit featuring the U.S. chat show host answering a call on the "Stones Phone".

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band's biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, "Angry", have also been posted on a website called "don'tgetangrywithme.com".

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

