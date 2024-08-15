Rokeya Prachy attacked during a protest in Dhanmondhi 32

Rokeya Prachy. Photo: Collected
Rokeya Prachy. Photo: Collected

Actress Rokeya Prachi was attacked during a sit-in protest in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's charred house at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

The protesters were demanding justice for all killings related to the anti-discrimination student movement.

The event, led by national award-winning actress Rokeya Prachi, took place on Wednesday (14 August).

However, following the event, Rokeya Prachi was attacked and physically assaulted, reports UNB.

Earlier she wrote on social media, "Let justice be served for all murders, all chaos. Let there be justice for the erasure of Bengali history. I am here. We also want justice. I will remember the history of independence and Bangabandhu in this peaceful protest. I am at the burned Dhanmondi 32. Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu."

