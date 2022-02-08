Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble

Splash

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble

Rogan is also facing backlash for COVID-19 misinformation in his program hosted on Spotify, after singer-songwriters including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their content from the streaming platform

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:59 am
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; UFC ring announcer Joe Rogan (right) is interviewed before UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Photo: Reuters
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; UFC ring announcer Joe Rogan (right) is interviewed before UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Photo: Reuters

Rumble Inc, a YouTube-style website popular among U.S. conservatives, has offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years for all his shows, days after the podcaster apologized for using racial slurs in his content.

Rogan is also facing backlash for COVID-19 misinformation in his program hosted on Spotify, after singer-songwriters including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their content from the streaming platform. 

The incidents prompted Spotify to add a "content advisory" to any episode featuring discussion of COVID-19 as scientists and medical professionals urged the platform to prevent Rogan from spreading falsehoods. 

"Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said in an email to Rogan posted on Rumble's twitter page on Monday.

"How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?"

Rogan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

His show, "The Joe Rogan Experience," has become one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify after the streaming platform started featuring it in 2020. The Wall Street Journal had then reported that Spotify's exclusive licensing deal for the show was worth more than $100 million.

Shares of CF Acquisition VI, the SPAC that has agreed to take Rumble public, surged more than 18% on the news. The deal, announced in December, had valued Rumble at $2.1 billion.

Launched in 2013, Canada-based Rumble has also entered an agreement to deliver video and streaming for Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed social media app. 

Joe Rogan / Spotify / Rumble

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

23h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

23h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

23h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

18h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

18h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

18h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad