Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at age 79

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 11:31 am

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79, according to a recent interview.

Robert De Nero. Photo: Reuters
Robert De Nero. Photo: Reuters

Robert De Niro, the iconic Hollywood actor, has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79, according to an exclusive interview with ET Canada.

During the interview, De Niro discussed parenthood while promoting his upcoming film, 'About My Father'.

The 79-year-old shared his thoughts on parenting, stating that although he doesn't like having to discipline his children, sometimes it's necessary.

"There's no way around it with kids. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't," he explained.

When asked about his six children, The Golden Globe winner corrected the interviewer, revealing that he actually has seven children.

"I just had a baby," he said, without providing any further details about the new addition to his family or the identity of the mother. Although, his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, revealed her baby bump on their out for dinner last month.

De Niro's representative later confirmed the news of his seventh child.

The Academy Award-winning actor is already a father to six children. He shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

 

