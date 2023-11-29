Robert De Niro says his anti-Trump speech was edited out at Gotham Awards

Robert De Niro said that the speech he was reading had been edited without his knowledge at the Gotham Awards ceremony

Robert De Nero. Photo: Reuters
Robert De Nero. Photo: Reuters

Robert De Niro did not mince his words as he took to stage at the recently held Gotham Awards. 

As per a new report by BBC, the veteran actor shared that the speech he was reading had been edited without his knowledge, removing parts about Donald Trump.

Robert De Niro was at the Gotham Awards ceremony where he went on stage to introduce an honour for Killers of the Flower Moon. While reading from the teleprompter, the 80-year-old actor realised his speech was censored, so he went ahead and read the edited comments from his phone.

He said, "The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out. I'm going to go back, I'm sorry. There was a mistake in this. I'll keep going. Just keep scrolling. Can we go back? Sorry…History isn't history any more. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness. Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan's arsenal. "

"The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he's keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution. With all of his lies, he can't hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows his disrespect for example using Pocahontas as a slur. This is where I came in and I saw that they edited all that," he added. 

The actor further added, "So I'm going to say these things – to Apple and thank them, all that. Gothams. Blah blah blah. Apple. But I don't really feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually?"

The actor then went on to introduce his co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone to accept the Historical Icon & Creator Tribute award at the Gotham Awards ceremony.

Robert De Niro was last seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, where he reunited with his longtime collaborator, filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The film also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone in pivotal roles.

