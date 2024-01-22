Rising Echoes: Understanding the impact of climate change through art

Climate change is a pressing global concern which has led to a warming planet, extreme weather events and disruptions to agriculture.

Given the gravity of this issue, addressing it in any way, shape or form has become something imperative, to bring about a positive change. Art is one of the mediums that can carry a message with a much deeper meaning; as art resonates with people on a spiritual level.

To convey that message and to tell the tale of struggles of those who are affected by changes in the environment, 'Batighar- Smritite Sharaney Aly Zaker' has organised an exhibition titled 'Rising Echoes', which is running from 20 to 30 January. The exhibition is open for all and is scheduled to run from 10am to 8pm everyday.

'Rising Echoes' features the works of two very talented individuals. One of them is Mrittika Gain, a photographer working on portraying social issues through her work. The other is Hlubaishu Chowdhuri, an artist and an assistant professor at Chittagong University.

Photo: Courtesy

On entering the exhibition, this author did not find the space overwhelmingly large or extravagant. Instead, it offered a cozy setting on a rooftop, a refreshing change from the typical enclosed galleries. The artworks were thoughtfully displayed on temporary walls, each adding its own story to the pieces it presented.

The layout of the rooftop gallery skillfully distinguished between paintings and photographs, ensuring harmony. On one side, Hlubaishu Chowdhuri's vivid paintings captured attention, while on the other, Mrittika Gain's monochromatic photographs offered a stark, contrasting perspective. Though differing in style, both artists masterfully depicted the impacts of climate change.

The artworks were colourful, yet they echoed a thousand voices. Voices which we cannot hear from where we are and which die out before reaching us, deep within the mountains. The paintings were semi-abstract in nature, meaning that anyone seeing them can have an interpretation of their own. But these interpretations are likely bound to be something similar to those the artist herself had.

Photo: Courtesy

These paintings tell the intertwined story of the mountains, the lake and the people who live there and their struggles, as the geography has changed over the years, thanks to climate change. Their cries as the Kaptai Lake was dammed, causing a disruption in their peaceful lives, is visualised.

"Growing up as part of the Marma community, I saw these struggles from very close," said Hlubaishu Chowdhuri.

"The struggles and unrest in the hill tracts community has always been intertwined with the environment. Changes to the environment resulted in a drastic change in the lives of the mountain people. Through my paintings, I tried portraying those intertwined tales," she added.

But the people of the hills are not the only ones affected by climate change. Looking at the border demography and people who live near rivers, it is very easy to understand how their lives and livelihood are always at stake due to regular river erosion.

Photo: Courtesy

It has become so frequent and so dangerously adverse, that people from certain areas, such as the Kalabogi village in Khulna, basically don't even make permanent houses. These are the scenarios brought up in the photos of Mrittika Gain.

"I lived with the people in Kalabogi village and I have seen what erosion did to them," said Mrittika when talking about her photos.

"Their establishments and structures were swept away by the river, leaving them with nothing but the bare minimum. They live in makeshift 'Macha' houses, which prompted the village to receive another name: 'Jhulonto para'."

The photos vividly portray the daily struggles faced by people, a direct consequence of climate change. Despite the severity of the situation, it's often met with indifference by many. This underscores the urgent need for more frequent and attentive discussions on climate change. The exhibition aims to raise awareness and address this critical issue to the best of its capacity.

Photo: Courtesy

The Chairperson of Mongol Deep Foundation, Sara Zaker, puts it nicely, "It is important for us to acknowledge and work for communities who suffer. The erosion of Shibsha river because of climate change and creation of Kaptai Lake for Kaptai Dam are two such examples."

"Exhibitions like this help raise awareness so that we can forge a path towards a compassionate and sustainable future," she concluded.