Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to be out on 31 March

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 05:55 pm

Sharmaji Namkeen. Photo: Collected
Sharmaji Namkeen. Photo: Collected

Legendary Bollywood actor late Rishi Kapoor's last film "Sharmaji Namkeen" is set to hit Amazon Prime on 31 March.

The Bollywood star breathed his last on 30 April 2020.

Rishi Kapoor shot most of his scenes with Juhi Chawla before his death in 2020, according to media reports.After Rishi Kapoor's demise, the makers of the film have roped in Paresh Rawal to fill in Rishi's shoes.

Paresh Rawal. Photo: Collected
Paresh Rawal. Photo: Collected

The light-hearted coming of age story is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures.

Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment said, "Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal."

