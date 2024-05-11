Rise of a Nation: Sorrow and triumph of the Liberation War through Raghu Rai's lens

The soft light and dark background of the gallery, along with the black and white photos, elevate the experience and are soothing to the eyes. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Hunched with the weight of age, a Bangladeshi woman and man, ousted from their land, never thought they would leave and seek refuge. Although struggling to walk, the burden of age is not as heavy as the agony of leaving their own land, neighbours, the trees they planted, the ponds where they saw their children grow up, and the sky they claimed as theirs.

This hopelessness, agony, and their blank stares are captured in the powerful photo taken by Magnum Photographer, Raghu Rai, during the Liberation War, when 10 million Bangladeshis were forced to leave their homes with nothing but their most essential belongings, seeking refuge in the neighbouring country.

Raghu Rai's photos don't only tell a story of people from Bangladesh who had to leave their homes; they show how people lived in camps under the sky and trees –surviving in places such as big pipes for shelter in hunger, without basic necessities.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The photos are a testament to the struggles of the people of Bangladesh, the youth's fight for their country, and the joy they felt on 16 December.

With these historic photographs, the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Dhaka and the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation jointly arranged an exhibition called 'Rise of a Nation,' which was inaugurated on 5 May and will be open for all until 19 May. Moreover, a book with the same title has been published by the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation.

"When I was assigned here by The Statesman [where I used to work] to photograph the refugees coming from Bangladesh, somewhere in my subconscious mind, maybe my childhood experience of being a refugee and walking into unknown territory came to mind. I was photographing Bangladeshi refugees like a madman," he said to The Business Standard, recalling his time taking photos during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

The marks of age were clearly visible on his face; however, he still held his Fujifilm camera paired with a 16-80mm lens in his right hand while speaking with TBS.

Rai was born in 1942 in Jhang, Pakistan which was then under the unpartitioned India. However, in 1947, Rai also took refuge in partitioned India.

He recalled, "I remember that our house in Jhang was a three-storey house, and in the small lane, we had two-storeyed houses on both sides of our home. Once in the middle of the night, the whole house was woken up and we went to the rooftop and discovered that several of the houses in the lane were set on fire."

Most of the neighbours had sought refuge in Rai's house as it was three-storeyed and had direct paths to go to the two adjacent buildings, and it was the perfect escape route.

"As I was only 5 years old then, I remember very little of the time. However, the camps I saw and then walking into Indian territory, I remember this." He added.

His past had a profound impact on his work, especially in 1971.

"Covering a war was a unique experience that happened in my life. I had taken several trips since August 1971 to photograph the refugees coming in. I witnessed how they were living their lives, which had a lot of suffering and pain," he said.

He continues, "then, the last week was when the war took place and subsequently the surrender. I took pictures of the signing of the surrender paper around three feet away from them. It was a very powerful experience with a gratifying ending."

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Moreover, Rai shared his thoughts on the exhibition itself, "it feels like I perceive my photos differently with this beautiful curation."

As one enters the gallery, they will not only witness mesmerising photos but will also experience the profound impact these photos have, thanks to the curation of Zihan Karim. The soft light and dark background, along with the black and white photos, elevate the experience and are soothing to the eyes. They also help in understanding the pain of the people depicted in the photographs.

"The two rooms have a total of nine pillars, which support the roof. Metaphorically, it symbolises our nine months of bloody war. Moreover, after selecting the photos, I noticed the number is 53, and then I realised this represents our 53 years of independence," said Zihan Karim.

The poignant aspect of this journey is that most of the photos Rai took during the war were lost, except for those that were published in newspapers.

"After about 35 or 40 years, my assistant came to me and said, 'Sir, there are a whole lot of negatives of Bangladesh and refugees from 1971,'" said Rai.

He continues, "Then when we started to work with the negatives, it felt like we were looking at diamonds."

Four years ago, Durjoy Rahman, the founder of Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation, met with Rai. He expressed his desire to see the photographs of the refugees and other significant moments of the war.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

"After seeing the photographs, I believe it took me beyond art because it was very personal and emotional as my mother was one of the first few female doctors, who supported the freedom fighters, thus joining the country's Liberation War. It was also about my country and its people," said Durjoy.

He continues, "I talked and made a deal to acquire the photos with proper copyright signing for the next four years, with terms allowing non-commercial use."

The narrative of Raghu Rai's journey through his lens captures not just the visual, but the profound emotions and historical significance intertwined with his subjects. He captured the agony and resilience of Bangladeshi refugees during the Liberation War, echoing the personal trauma of displacement Rai experienced himself.

Five decades have passed since Rai captured photographs during our Liberation War. Throughout his illustrious career, he has documented moments in various countries around the world, including his own country India, and worked with esteemed publications including Magnum Photos.

His lens has immortalised numerous famous personalities. However, even at the age of 81, he doesn't forget to carry his camera wherever he goes.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

These days though, Rai enjoys experimenting with his craft.

"Nowadays, most of my time is spent resting for my physical condition. During the era of film cameras, capturing an image required extensive post-processing. Modern cameras, on the other hand, have revolutionised the world of photography. I thoroughly enjoy utilising these technological advancements," Rai said.

Speaking at one point when he was asked how artificial intelligence will affect the photography industry, he replied, "AI can enhance a photo, visualise something or even generate a write-up."

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

He continues, "you may like or dislike its creations; however, it can't replace reality and create genuine moments. So, a photograph remains just that—a photograph. Nothing can replace it, although future technologies may advance it further."