Ripley teaser: Andrew Scott plays the conman in upcoming series

23 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 02:40 pm

Ripley teaser: Stunning black and white visuals accompany the first teaser of Netflix's upcoming series Ripley.

Andrew Scott in &#039;Ripley&#039;. Photo: Collected
Andrew Scott in 'Ripley'. Photo: Collected

On Monday, Netflix shared the stunning one-minute-long teaser of the limited series. Andrew Scott looks chilling as the titular character in the Patricia Highsmith adaptation.

The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the world of Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith's best-selling Tom Ripley novels. Andrew Scott, who is mostly known for his role as Hot Priest in Fleabag, stars as a grifter who lives in early 1960s New York. The series follows as a wealthy man hires him to travel to Italy in a bid to convince his vagabond son to return home.

The teaser shows Scott's Ripley evades from maintaining a normal contact and is constantly in hiding. Either he is on the run or he is onto something- with forged identities, that few keep note of. Andrew Scott fascinates in a chilling avatar and utters just one word- 'Ripley' in the teaser.

Ripley is written and directed by Steven Zaillian. It also stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the 'vagabond son' and Dakota Fanning, as Ripley's girlfriend who grows suspicious of his actions.

The teaser also revealed the premiere date of Ripley, as all eight episodes of the series will start streaming on 4 April. 

Andrew Scott was last seen in Andrew Haigh's All Of Us Strangers, for which he received universal critical acclaim. He recently garnered a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film that also stars Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

 

