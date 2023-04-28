Rihanna to voice Smurfette in upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie

Splash

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 12:23 am

Rihanna to voice Smurfette in upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 12:23 am
Rihanna. Photo: Collected
Rihanna. Photo: Collected

Rihanna will voice Smurfette in the upcoming 'Smurfs' film, Paramount and Rihanna announced on Thursday, April 27 at CinemaCon. She also stated that she will compose and record original music for the film.

Rihanna will also serve as a producer on the film, which will be released in theaters on Valentine's Day 2025. The film will be directed by Chris Miller, with Matt Landon serving as a co-director.

The film will be Rihanna's first since Donald Glover's Guava Island in 2019 and Ocean's 8 in 2018. She has also appeared in films such as 'Battleship', 'This Is The End', 'Home', 'Valerian' and the 'City of a Thousand Planets'.

 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

12h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

12h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

13h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

16h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

5h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office