Rihanna to voice Smurfette in upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie

Rihanna will voice Smurfette in the upcoming 'Smurfs' film, Paramount and Rihanna announced on Thursday, April 27 at CinemaCon. She also stated that she will compose and record original music for the film.

Rihanna will also serve as a producer on the film, which will be released in theaters on Valentine's Day 2025. The film will be directed by Chris Miller, with Matt Landon serving as a co-director.

The film will be Rihanna's first since Donald Glover's Guava Island in 2019 and Ocean's 8 in 2018. She has also appeared in films such as 'Battleship', 'This Is The End', 'Home', 'Valerian' and the 'City of a Thousand Planets'.