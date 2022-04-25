Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first outing since his release from jail

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 12:55 pm

Related News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out for first outing since his release from jail

Singer Rihanna was spotted with boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the first time after he was arrested and released in connection with a shooting case in 2021

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: AP via Marca
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: AP via Marca

Singer Rihanna was seen accompanying boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the first time after he was released from jail.

The couple was decked up for a dinner as they joined a few family and friends at a restaurant. Rocky was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November last year. 

Rihanna and Rocky are currently expecting their first child together. Rihanna was spotted in a black and grey bralette, shimmery shorts, paired with a matching black and white jacket and heels. She let her long hair fall on one side, partially hiding her growing baby bump. Rocky was in a floral, grey tracksuit.

According to People, they went on a "happy and relaxed" dinner date with a close group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. The portal quoted a source as saying, "It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby." Some reports suggested it was actually a baby shower.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: Collected via The People
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: Collected via The People

Rocky was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after he arrived on a private plane a few days ago, returning from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados. According to Page Six, Rocky was picked up and put in handcuffs upon his return. He was released from jail a few hours after the arrest. His bail was set at USD 550,000 after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to a November 6 incident with a firearm.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced her pregnancy with a photo shoot in January. Rihanna has been making headlines with her glamourous appearances in her second and third trimester. There had been reports recently that the couple split as Rocky 'cheated on' Rihanna. However, these rumours were later debunked and the source apologised for putting out unverified information.

Rihanna / A$AP Rocky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

2h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

4h | Panorama
Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

3h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

3h | Videos
Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

18h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2