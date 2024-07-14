Richard Simmons, legendary fitness icon, found dead at 76 following skin cancer battle

The fitness pioneer of the 80s, Richard Simmons, was found dead at the age of 76.

A night before his death, on 12 July, Simmons celebrated his 76th birthday.

The TV personality became famous in the 1980s with his electric energy fitness videos in the US. Simmons was found dead by his housekeeper who immediately called 911 and declared him dead as of Saturday.

A day before his death, the fitness star expressed his gratitude for fans' love and wishes in a series of his birthday posts on Friday.

The household name in fitness in the 80s died at his home in Hollywood right after his birthday. The news of Simmons demise comes months after he shared on Facebook that he was diagnosed with skin cancer. Earlier this year, he shared that he went to a doctor to get a bump checked which had appeared right under his eye, as reported by USA Today. The late fitness enthusiast's publicist, Tom Estey confirmed his death, however, when asked about the cause of death he said, "No idea." There is no foul play suspected in Simmons death as of now.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, before his birthday, Simmons shared his plans for his B-day. He said, "But the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian." he further added, "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Following the news of Simmons' death on Saturday, many celebrities across industries poured in their disbelief and condolences. They shared pictures with the fitness pioneer and thoughts on social media platforms such as Instagram and X, as reported by USA Today.

Journalist Yashar Ali shared a combined tribute post for Simmons and Dr. Ruth who died Friday night at the age of 96. He shared a clip of an interview by Dr. Ruth of Simmons and wrote, "Two icons gone on the same day…Richard Simmons and Dr. Ruth!"

American actor and comedian, Pauly shore also shared his disbelief of the sad demise of Simmons and he wrote, "I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you're at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You're one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace."

Actor and comedian, Bridget Riverette, shared a picture of her with Simmons and reminisced about the good times with the latter in an Instagram post which she captioned, "Meeting Richard Simmons and taking his class at Slimmons exceeded any and all expectations. I got a chance to talk to him afterwards and it was both thrilling and heartbreaking. Such a big fan. He really gave his heart to the world. One of one. **Richard on whose line is it anyway is incredible. Look it up!"