Remains of Julian Sands found in California where he disappeared

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:06 pm

Julian Sands. Photo: Collected
Julian Sands. Photo: Collected

Human remains have been discovered by US hikers not far from the location where British actor Julian Sands vanished. The south Californian San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department stated on Saturday that identification should be finished next week.

While hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, Sands, 65, vanished on January 13. He is best known for his parts in the TV dramas 24 and Smallville as well as the Academy Award-winning movie A Room With A View.

"Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff's Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt Baldy wilderness," the sheriff's department said. No other details were given.

Early this week, the family of Sands released a statement expressing gratitude, saying "to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian."

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," they said.

 

Actor Julian Sands / Californian San Bernardino County Sheriff

