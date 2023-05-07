Release of Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ postponed again

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 01:03 pm

The excitement surrounding the film continued to build up with its star-studded cast, and fans eagerly awaited its release.

The much-anticipated Shah Rukh starrer movie 'Jawan' has a new release date, 25 August of this year. The movie, directed by Atlee Kumar, was previously announced to be released on 2 June. 

"Jawan is not releasing on 2 June. It will take some more time for the film's team to complete the visual effects of this film. Instead of hasty low-quality work, they want to take the time to come up with one of the best visual effects films in the country," reported Hindustan Times Bangla. 

In fact, the release date of the movie was actually postponed several times prior to this time.

In 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a dual role. The announcement of the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, among others, had caught everyone's attention. 

Apart from the lead actors, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Riddhi Dogra. The movie will also feature appearances by Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun. 

 

