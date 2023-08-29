Release date out of Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical 'The Archies'

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 01:13 pm

The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in Netflix‘s coming of age live action musical set &quot;The Archies,&quot; Photo: Collected
The offspring of Bollywood superstars are debuting in Netflix‘s coming of age live action musical set "The Archies," Photo: Collected

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film, The Archies, now has a release date. The live-action musical movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot in lead roles will be released on Netflix on 7 December. 

The cast of The Archies announced the release date along with a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The billboard features a countdown timer which tracks the number of days left for the film's launch.

In the film, Suhana will essay the character of Veronica Lodge, Agastya of Archie Andrews and Khushi Kapoor of Betty Cooper. Vedang Raina will be seen as Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones and Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs.

According to the makers, the 1960s-set film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

Zoya also serves as a writer on the project, along with filmmakers Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. The Archies is produced by Netflix India, Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

