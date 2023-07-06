Rekha on Vogue Arabia cover: regal and bling

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 03:22 pm

Rekha on Vogue Arabia cover: regal and bling

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 03:22 pm
Rekha on Vogue Arabia. Photo: Collected
Rekha on Vogue Arabia. Photo: Collected

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has adorned the cover of Vogue Arabia magazine while wearing lavish outfits created by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Each of the ensembles cemented her reputation as a timeless fashion icon by exuding an air of sophistication, glamour, and grace.

Rekha exuded regality as she wore a number of lavish costumes in the photoshoot.

Vogue Arabia posted pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. Rekha's legacy as a timeless fashion queen was cemented by each of her beautiful outfits, which each told a tale of glitz, tradition, and unapologetic grace.

