Rekha on Vogue Arabia cover: Gracious and regal

Splash

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 06:27 pm

Rekha has adorned the cover of Vogue Arabia magazine. Photo: Collected
Rekha has adorned the cover of Vogue Arabia magazine. Photo: Collected

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has adorned the cover of Vogue Arabia magazine while wearing lavish outfits created by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Each of the ensembles cemented her reputation as a timeless fashion icon by exuding an air of sophistication, glamour, and grace.

Rekha displayed regality as she wore a number of lavish costumes in the photoshoot.

Vogue Arabia posted pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. Rekha's legacy as a timeless fashion queen was cemented by each of her beautiful outfits, which told a tale of glitz, tradition, and unapologetic grace.

 

