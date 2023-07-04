Rekha reveals why she hasn't signed a film since 2014

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:43 am

Rekha has spoken about her thoughts on life and career in an interview. Her recent photoshoot pictures are out now.

Rekha&#039;s Vogue Arabia photoshoot. Photo: Collected
Rekha's Vogue Arabia photoshoot. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Rekha, in a rare conversation, opened up about her career and thoughts on her craft. She revealed why she hasn't signed a full-length film since 2014 and acknowledged the luxury of choosing projects as per her preference.

Speaking with Vogue Arabia, Rekha explained why she has not starred in any project since 2014.

She said, "Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me. My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don't want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no."

During the conversation, the veteran was also asked "When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?"

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rekha responded, "No. Once the relationship is established it is forever. Sometimes we may want more and sometimes it's just enough. This applies to my craft. I was born with an instinct for the perseverance of beauty. Sure, I was born to actors… but it is my insatiable quest for learning, my willingness to keep my eyes and heart open, absorbing beauty with positivity not negativity, that gives me command over my craft. I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment like I do."

Rekha started her career as a child actor in Telugu films Inti Guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1966). Her first film as a lead actor was Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 (1969). She made her Hindi debut with Sawan Bhadon (1970). Her last full-length film was Super Nani. Since then, she has appeared in films and TV shows in special appearances.

Rekha was recently on the small screen in the promo of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans still await for her to announce a project.

