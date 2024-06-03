Regional art has better market value when sold outside of the artists' country: Alvah T Beander

A lot of artists may be selling in their own region but people aren't buying their art. But if they sell in a different region, it can be better valued, said renowned Art Appraiser Alvah T Beander.

Emphasising regional art, a genre that reflects traditional values of a society, Beander said, "Previously opportunities were limited as artists would have to physically set up a gallery or get a representative to put their work forth. But in today's economy with e-commerce, you can establish your own online gallery and sell your art for yourself. The market is now international."

The US Embassy Dhaka hosted an insightful speaker programme, "Unveiling Value: Insights from A Valuer's Lens for Artists," featuring Beander on Wednesday (29 May) at the capital's EMK Center.

The discussion session aimed to illuminate the creative economy and income generation through the arts, offering valuable insights for artists and art enthusiasts.

Bren Flannigan, Acting Director of Public Engagement at the US Embassy moderated the session.

During her talk, Alvah T Beander – an appraiser specialising in African, African American, and African Diaspora art – emphasised the intersection of art and business.

She also said artists can target a niche market – one with a narrow focus, like watercolour, pencil work etc.

Beander believes that authenticity is a necessity in the work of an artist for they must stay true to themselves and their culture.

There are many artists in Bangladesh, and worldwide, who are perhaps disenfranchised, or can't avail opportunities, or can't even afford art supplies.

Asked what can be done to support them and bring them to the spotlight, Alvah mentioned that she is on the Alexandria Commission for the Arts where they support artists in many ways, even in terms of art supplies as those can be quite expensive.

So, starting there, she said, "Creating foundations to support artists financially can help build their careers. In America, artists get support from wealthy donors. Not entirely sure if that's a model that can be duplicated [in Bangladesh]…Artists can also avail micro-loans from certain organisations."

Art needs money, so financing is important to an artist, she noted.

She further recommended creating a group of benefactors. They're supporters of an artist and would see them through their career. Artists can have mentors, those who build on intellectual capital. Whereas, benefactors can help with their financial capital.

Regarding scopes of beginning a career as a curator, and not just as an artist, she said, "Curators can start telling an artist's story. They have to come up with the narrative, direction or story they want to share… They can then get someone to believe in that story [of the artist].

"A lot of museums work with independent curators. It's a wonderful opportunity now in museums internationally. Be ready, go to them with a project."

Importance of persistence in the art world

Beander believes that one of the major threats in capitalising as an artist is the fear or failure and success which must be overcome. She therefore recommends utilising any form of weakness as a strength.

She also says there is no true competition really, that most artists tend to fear. "Your only competition is with yourself and how you can be better with each step…"

As an entrepreneur would build networks and connections for a business, artists must also form alliances and create opportunities through those. She recommends organising group shows and art fairs.

Engaging in socialising by stepping out of one's comfort zone is important for an artist as well as learning to small talk, put forth an artist statement, or even practise the "elevator speech" can do wonders for someone who's introducing themselves as an artist in a community.

In Bangladesh, the United States has provided over $800,000 in funding for 12 projects over the past 20 years through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation.

Another important US Government programme, Art in Embassies, fosters vital cross-cultural dialogue and mutual understanding through visual art and dynamic artist exchanges. Earlier this year, the Embassy hosted an Art in Embassies reception featuring Bangladeshi American artist and climate activist Monica Jahan Bose.

Currently, US Embassy Dhaka has an AFCP project with Bengal Foundation that aims to investigate and analyse the works of the great Bangladeshi artist SM Sultan.