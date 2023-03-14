From refuge to Oscar winner: Inspiring quotes from Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy awards was special in many ways. Michelle Yeoh made history by being the first Asian to win the best actress award. On the other hand, Brendon Fraser made his Hollywood comeback and bagged the best actor award. Ruth E Carter became the first black woman to win two Oscars and much more.

As the winners made history they also gave some powerful acceptance speeches.

Here are some of the best quotes from the 95th Academy Awards:

Ke Huy Quan- Best Supporting Actor (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

"My mom is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This – THIS – is the American dream…dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back."

Michelle Yeoh- Best Actress (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dream big, and dreams do come true." And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you, you are past your prime … thank you to the academy, this is history in the making."

Sarah Polley- Best Adapted Screenplay (Women Talking)

"I want to thank the academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' being put so close together like that, cheers."

Yulia Navalnaya- Best Documentary Feature Film (Navalny)

Yulia spoke about her husband Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, "My husband is in prison for telling the truth. My husband is in prison for defending democracy. I pray for the day when he will be free – stay strong, my love," to thundering applause."

Brendan Fraser- Best Actor (The Whale)

"So this is what the multiverse looks like! … I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale. That was written by Samuel D Hunter who is our lighthouse. Gentleman, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare … It is my honour to be named alongside you in this category."

MM Keeravaani - Best Original song (Naatu Naatu)

He sang the Carpenters' song "Top of the World" in his acceptance speech and said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind. … RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Daniel Scheinert- Best Director (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

"We want to dedicate this to all the mommies of the world … to my mum, thank you for not crushing my creativity when I was making weird horror movies and dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody, by the way!"