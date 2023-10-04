Reality television series Shark Tank coming to Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 03:35 pm

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
The American business reality television series is coming to Bangladesh. SBK Tech Ventures is co-producing with Bongo BD/Stellar Digital to bring the reality show to Bangladesh. 

The Founder of SBK Tech Ventures Sonia Bashir Kabir confirmed the news from her Facebook profile and wrote, "SBK Tech Ventures is super excited to be Co-Producers with Bongo BD/Stellar Digital and bring Shark Tank to Bangladesh (the 28th country)."

"Stay tuned for future announcements on the Sharks," she added. 

The reality TV series brings aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world to pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their ideas.

The series first premiered on 9 August 2009 on ABC and subsequently, the series' concept gained global recognition.

 

