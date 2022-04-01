Re-telecast of 'Ityadi' on Friday

A special episode of the popular variety show "Ityadi" will be re-telecast on Friday (1 April) at 8:45 pm simultaneously on BTV and BTV World.

The episode was shot at the famed Mahasthangarh of Bogura in 2010 with 25,000 audiences in attendance.

Apart from regular segments, this show features a special report on a young agro scientist of Bogura, a human interest angle on local disabled youth, and a feature on two homegrown artists of the district.

The highlights of the show include a song sung by late music great Andrew Kishore.

There is another musical package on various issues of Dhaka- where actors Nirob and Monalisa participated in the filming.

Directed and hosted by Hanif Sanket, "Ityadi" is produced by Fagun Audio Vision.