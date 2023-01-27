Razzies apologises to 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for nomination

Splash

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 09:40 am

Related News

Razzies apologises to 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for nomination

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Razzie Award founder John Wilson has apologised to 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for nominating her in the 'Worst Actress' category for her performance in last year's film Firestarter.

He also added that actors under 18 would not be considered for nominations any more. The organisation, which annually nominates the worst in film, received backlash from film fans and former and current child artistes who condemned their bullying of a young actor. 

On Sunday, the Razzies revealed their list of the 'worst' films and performances of 2022. Afterwards, Twitter was filled with tweets condemning the organisation for picking on a young actor. 

In a statement, Razzie founder John shared, "The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11 year old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we've been in this instance. As a result, we have removed Armstrong's name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed to Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices."

He added, "Having learned from this lesson, we would also like to announce that, from this point forward, we are adopting a Voting Guideline precluding any performer or film-maker under 18 years of age from being considered for our awards. We have never intended to bury anyone's career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included."

The winners for their 43rd edition will be announced on 11 March, one day before the Oscars.

Razzie Awards / Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

40m | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

1h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

2h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

16h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

17h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

19h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund