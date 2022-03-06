Razz, Porimoni starrer ‘Gunin’ to hit theatres this Friday

Splash

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 05:04 pm

Related News

Razz, Porimoni starrer ‘Gunin’ to hit theatres this Friday

The real-life couple, Porimoni and Razz, starring as Rabeya and Romiz in the film, first met on the sets of ‘Gunin’

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 05:04 pm
Gunin. Photo: Collected
Gunin. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Porimoni and Shariful Razz starrer Chorki original 'Gunin' is set to get theatrical release on Friday, 11 March.

Giasuddin Selim directorial film received censor board clearance for the theatrical release on 20 February.

The story of 'Gunin' revolves around village exorcist Rojob Ali Gunin who possessed a vast spiritual power. The film follows the aftermath of Gunin's mysterious death.

The real-life couple, starring as Rabeya and Romiz in the film, first met on the sets of 'Gunin.'

Porimoni and Shariful Razz. Photo: Collected
Porimoni and Shariful Razz. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Azad Abul Kamal plays the titular character in the film adapted from Hasan Azizul Haque's book of the same name.

The film also stars eminent actor Dilara Zaman, Iresh Zaker, Mostafa Monwar, and Jhuna Chowdhury, among others, in pivotal roles.

Ahead of "Gunin" release, Iresh Zaker shared snippets from the sets which is receiving wide appreciation from the audiences. 

"Finally, 'Gunin' will hit the big screens! We are always excited over theatrical releases," said Giasuddin Selim.

Giasuddin Selim on the sets of Gunin. Photo: Courtesy
Giasuddin Selim on the sets of Gunin. Photo: Courtesy

"After running on big screens, 'Gunin' will be available on Chorki," he added.

Chief operating officer of Chorki, Redwan Rony said, "For the first time, a Chorki original film will hit theatres before airing on Chorki. This is a new experience for us. Do watch 'Gunin' on theatres."

Porimoni signed up for "Gunin" immediately after getting bail from the narcotic case last year.

 

Porimoni / Giasuddin Selim / Shariful Raj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

6h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy