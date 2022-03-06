Razz, Porimoni starrer ‘Gunin’ to hit theatres this Friday

Gunin. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Porimoni and Shariful Razz starrer Chorki original 'Gunin' is set to get theatrical release on Friday, 11 March.

Giasuddin Selim directorial film received censor board clearance for the theatrical release on 20 February.

The story of 'Gunin' revolves around village exorcist Rojob Ali Gunin who possessed a vast spiritual power. The film follows the aftermath of Gunin's mysterious death.

The real-life couple, starring as Rabeya and Romiz in the film, first met on the sets of 'Gunin.'

Porimoni and Shariful Razz. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Azad Abul Kamal plays the titular character in the film adapted from Hasan Azizul Haque's book of the same name.

The film also stars eminent actor Dilara Zaman, Iresh Zaker, Mostafa Monwar, and Jhuna Chowdhury, among others, in pivotal roles.

Ahead of "Gunin" release, Iresh Zaker shared snippets from the sets which is receiving wide appreciation from the audiences.

"Finally, 'Gunin' will hit the big screens! We are always excited over theatrical releases," said Giasuddin Selim.

Giasuddin Selim on the sets of Gunin. Photo: Courtesy

"After running on big screens, 'Gunin' will be available on Chorki," he added.

Chief operating officer of Chorki, Redwan Rony said, "For the first time, a Chorki original film will hit theatres before airing on Chorki. This is a new experience for us. Do watch 'Gunin' on theatres."

Porimoni signed up for "Gunin" immediately after getting bail from the narcotic case last year.