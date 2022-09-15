Rapper Towfique releases new single on the occasion of his birthday

Photo: Courtesy
Popular rapper Towfique Ahmed released a new single on Tuesday, AttoHonon, on his YouTube channel. It was a gift for his fans on the occasion of Towfique's birthday. 

The title of the song translates as self-harm. But Tawfique attributes the title to how a "rotten system" is hurting his art and his passions. The song was written and composed by the artist. 

"The rotten system and toxic society are slowly suffocating my love for art, just like everyone else around me. We are supposed to earn a lot of money. However, money cannot buy you happiness. I am tired of this rat-race," shared Tawfique with The Business Standard. "We need money to pay bills. The whole situation is a messy paradox. So I sing my song out loud and look for freedom in it." 

Towfique released 'AttoHonon' a full year after his last single 'Byatikrom'. His most popular album was 'Rajotto', where he collabed with Faisal Roddy, released in 2014. 

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation