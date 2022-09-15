Rapper Towfique releases new single on the occasion of his birthday

Popular rapper Towfique Ahmed released a new single on Tuesday, AttoHonon, on his YouTube channel. It was a gift for his fans on the occasion of Towfique's birthday.

The title of the song translates as self-harm. But Tawfique attributes the title to how a "rotten system" is hurting his art and his passions. The song was written and composed by the artist.

Photo: Courtesy

"The rotten system and toxic society are slowly suffocating my love for art, just like everyone else around me. We are supposed to earn a lot of money. However, money cannot buy you happiness. I am tired of this rat-race," shared Tawfique with The Business Standard. "We need money to pay bills. The whole situation is a messy paradox. So I sing my song out loud and look for freedom in it."

Towfique released 'AttoHonon' a full year after his last single 'Byatikrom'. His most popular album was 'Rajotto', where he collabed with Faisal Roddy, released in 2014.