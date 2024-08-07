Rapper Hannan released

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 11:08 am

Rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul. Photo: Collected
Rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul. Photo: Collected

"Awaaz Utha" famed rapper Hannan has been released after being arrested during the quota reform movement, reports Prothom Alo.

Yesterday (6 August) Narayanganj Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted his release.

On 25 July, Hannan was arrested by the Fatullah police of Narayanganj and was put on two days remand. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In an address to the nation on Monday night, President Mohammad Sahabuddin, following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, said, "All prisoners detained in anti-discrimination student movements and various false cases will be released."

Following the President's announcement, Hannan was released by the court.

Hannan's arrest has sparked conversation and concern in the music industry and among his followers. 

The arrest of Hannan was also condemned by the New York-based organisation Artists at Risk Connection (ARC).

His hit song "Awaaz Utha" was released on 18 July with a caption saying, "We are not in opposition to any organization; instead, we seek to amplify the voices of our peers and shed light on the issues affecting our country. This is BANGLADESH."

 

