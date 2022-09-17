Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanours in New York strip club fight

17 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Photo caption: Cardi B appears at the Queens County Criminal Court in Queens, New York, US, 15 September 2022. Photo: Reuters
Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanours stemming from a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, prosecutors said, adding the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

She also agreed to a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her plea covered one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

During the 2018 incident, police said the rapper was at Angels Strip Club in Queens where she argued with two of the club's bartenders and a fight broke out thereafter.

"The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman's head was slammed into the bar," prosecutors said earlier in their description of the incident.

In 2019, the rapper pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges relating to the fight. In the same year, she was indicted by a grand jury on felony charges along with two other individuals in her entourage.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," the rapper said in a statement after a hearing on Thursday. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me."

