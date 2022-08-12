Ranveer Singh called for questioning by Mumbai Police in nude photoshoot case

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 08:44 pm

Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the FIRs filed against him in the nude photoshoot case

Ranveer Singh. Photo: Collected
Ranveer Singh. Photo: Collected

Actor Ranveer Singh has been called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case filed against him over his nude photoshoot. As per reports, Ranveer has been asked to appear at the concerned station on August 22. Ranveer had recently posed nude for a cover shoot, following which a number of cases had been filed against him in Mumbai, alleging that his shoot hurt the sentiments of women.

In July, Ranveer had posed nude for for Paper Magazine. The pictures were first shared by the magazine on social media and a day later, Ranveer posted them too on his social media accounts. Following this, an NGO and another individual had filed FIRs against the actor claiming that he shared 'obscene' content on social media and the pictures had hurt sentiments of women and insulted their modesty.

As per PTI, the actor will be called to the police station on 22 August to "join the investigation," a Mumbai Police official said. Personnel of the Chembur police station in the city on Friday visited the actor's residence to serve him a notice to join the probe, but were informed that he was not in Mumbai, the official said. Ranveer later told police that he would return on 16 August. The notice will be served to him that day and he will be called to record a statement on 22 August, the official added.

In the much-talked about pictures, Ranveer gave different poses on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing in most of them. While he was criticized by a few people who found the pictures indecent, many fans and Ranveer's Bollywood colleagues defended him as well. Among them were Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and many more.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, is slated to release around Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 11 February 2023.

