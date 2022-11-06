Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reacts to him becoming a father to baby girl: I am actually...

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms to us that it’s a baby girl for him and wife Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirms to us that it’s a baby girl for him and wife Alia Bhatt.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally announced, much to the joy of their fans and well wishers, that they have become parents to a baby girl.

The latter took to Instagram to share a note along with a picture of a male and female lion with their cub. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir"

Talking to HT exclusively, Ranbir's sister and Bhatt's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tells, "Thank you so much for your wishes! I am actually in France right now, but I can't wait to see the newborn! We are all very excited in the family. My mom will FaceTime me the minute she sees her, I am so happy!"

The couple was spotted rushing to a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Sunday, and speculations were rife that Bhatt was going to deliver her baby today. Her mother, Soni Razdan also shared Alia's Insta story from her account and wrote, "Our hearts are overwhelming and overwhelmed... thank you life"

