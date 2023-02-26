Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sourav Ganguly's biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar's biopic

Splash

Hindustan Times
26 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sourav Ganguly's biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar's biopic

Ranbir Kapoor discussed if he will be working on cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic. The actor has confirmed working on Kishore Kumar's biopic

Hindustan Times
26 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:23 pm
Ranbir Kapoor spoke about if he will be working in Sourav Ganguly and Kishore Kumar&#039;s biopic. Photo: Collected
Ranbir Kapoor spoke about if he will be working in Sourav Ganguly and Kishore Kumar's biopic. Photo: Collected

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he is working on the biopic of the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. The actor is currently in Kolkata promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During an event on Sunday, Ranbir was asked if he is doing a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

In a video shared online, Ranbir said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

Talking about being a part of the biopic of Kishore Kumar, Ranbir added, "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know."

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir and Sourav Ganguly played cricket at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online. In the photos, they were also seen having a conversation. The duo also posed for pictures.

Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words 'Ranbir's Makkar XI' was written on the actor's T-shirt while Sourav's T-shirt had 'Dada's Jhooti XI' written on it.

Last year, Kishore's son Amit Kumar had spoken with Times of India about his father's biopic. He had said, "We are doing a biopic on my father as well." When asked if it would be made with Anurag Basu and Ranbir, he had said, "No, now we'll produce it ourselves. We have started writing it."

Fans will see Ranbir next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on March 8.

Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Ranbir Kapoor / Kishore Kumar / Sourav Ganguly / Biopic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

10h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

12h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

13h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

5h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter