Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for controversial betting app ad

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for controversial betting app ad

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the Mahadev online betting app case. He's expected to appear before the ED on 10 October.

Kapoor, along with other prominent celebrities, is currently being investigated by the probe agency for his involvement as a social media influencer for the online betting platform. Allegedly, he received payments for conducting promotional activities for the app.

The scrutiny also extends to their attendance at the extravagant wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the co-promoters of the online betting app, held in Dubai.

The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket.

The app is allegedly run by Dubai residents Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company runs from Dubai because betting is legal there but illegal in India. Their primary customer base is India.

There were many branches of the app in India. To open an app branch, one had to deposit around ₹20 lakh and become an 'admin' with the authority to assign unique IDs to customers.

These branches recruited agents who earned commissions of 6 per cent to 8 per cent when clients placed bets. Agents generated IDs through calls or messages on platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. Users were provided with an ID and password to access the app for betting. Branch managers, equipped with laptops, mobiles and other gadgets, facilitated online betting.

The app had garnered 30-40 lakh customers through word-of-mouth referrals, boosting its credibility. Payments were mainly made through UPI-based systems, making it easier for the police to track bettors. Users were encouraged to deposit money into savings bank accounts, many of which were fraudulent.

The case began with a raid by the Durg police in Bhilai on March 30, 2022, following a tip-off about online betting through the Mahadev app. A case was registered at the Mohan Nagar police station, leading to further raids to target the app's creators and promoters across the Durg district.

Numerous individuals connected to the Mahadev app's operation in various districts were arrested. Transactions worth ₹5,000 crores occurred across India in 2022 through the app. Over 72 cases have been filed, resulting in 449 arrests nationwide.

Authorities have confiscated 196 laptops, 885 mobiles, various electronic devices, and over ₹40 lakh in cash. About 1000 bank accounts linked to the app have been frozen, effectively halting its operations.

Ranbir Kapoor / Mahadev app

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

20h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

18h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

15h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

17h | TBS Economy