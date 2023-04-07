Ramzan Miah, a British-Bangali actor, set to play a 'South-Asian Ken' in 'Barbie'

Splash

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 05:47 pm

Ramzan Mirza is South Asian &#039;Ken&#039;. Photo: Collected
Ramzan Mirza is South Asian 'Ken'. Photo: Collected

British-Bangali actor-model Ramzan Miah has appeared in the cast of the upcoming live-action 'Barbie' movie. The cast was revealed on 5 April. 

A staggering total of 57 actors and actresses are playing different roles in the movie, led by Margot Robbie and the main Barbie and Ryan Gosling as the main Ken. Ramzan plays the role of a South-Asian Ken. 

Ramzan made the news public on his social media. His last film credit was 'Enola Holmes 2"' last year. He has also appeared in movies such as 'The Devil's Harmony' (2019), 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' (2021), and 'Genius' (2016).

The Barbie Movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will have its world premiere on 21 July. Star actors such as Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway, Margot look-alike Emma MacKey as well as pop star Dua Lipa are among the cast.

The Barbie live-action movie was planned back in 2009 by Universal Pictures but development began in April 2014, when Sony Pictures acquired its rights. 
 

 

 



