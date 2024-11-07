Ralph Macchio to be honoured with Walk of Fame star

Splash

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 03:40 pm

Ralph Macchio to be honoured with Walk of Fame star

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Ralph Macchio to be honoured with Walk of Fame star

Actor and director Ralph Macchio is set to receive the 2,796th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, 20 November. He will be honoured in the Television category.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies, stated, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honoured to welcome Ralph Macchio to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, placing his star right beside the star of his mentor and movie sensei, Pat Morita. It is a beautiful tribute to their legacy together and a testament to Ralph's remarkable career that has inspired generations."

Ralph Macchio, an acclaimed actor, director, producer, is widely recognized for his memorable role as Johnny in Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Outsiders,' his performance in the popular film 'My Cousin Vinny,' and most famously, for portraying the lead in Sony Pictures' 'The Karate Kid' as well as its sequels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Ralph Macchio

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

19h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

48m | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

2h | Videos
What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

3h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

4h | Videos