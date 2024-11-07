Ralph Macchio to be honoured with Walk of Fame star

Actor and director Ralph Macchio is set to receive the 2,796th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, 20 November. He will be honoured in the Television category.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies, stated, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honoured to welcome Ralph Macchio to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, placing his star right beside the star of his mentor and movie sensei, Pat Morita. It is a beautiful tribute to their legacy together and a testament to Ralph's remarkable career that has inspired generations."

Ralph Macchio, an acclaimed actor, director, producer, is widely recognized for his memorable role as Johnny in Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Outsiders,' his performance in the popular film 'My Cousin Vinny,' and most famously, for portraying the lead in Sony Pictures' 'The Karate Kid' as well as its sequels.