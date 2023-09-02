Rajinikanth becomes 'highest paid actor in India' amid Jailer box office success

Rajinikanth's action film Jailer has grossed more than ₹600 crore worldwide, which in turn has contributed to making him the highest-paid actor in India.

Jailer Poster. Photo: Collected
Jailer Poster. Photo: Collected

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been unstoppable at the box office. The film, which was released worldwide on August 10, has collected more than ₹328 crore nett in India in 22 days, as per Sacnilk.com, and is marching towards grossing ₹650 crore worldwide. On Thursday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, formerly called Twitter, and said thanks to Jailer, Rajinikanth is now the highest-paid actor in India.

Sharing a photo of Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran with Rajinikanth, Manobala tweeted, "Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest-paid actor in India."

The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. After opening at ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages, the action film collected ₹235.85 crore in its first week. In week 2, Jailer did a business of ₹62.95 crore.

After earning ₹2.4 crore nett on its fourth Thursday (August 31), as per early estimates, the Rajinikanth film took its total to ₹328.2 crore nett in India in all languages, reported Sacnilk.com.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Veteran actors Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff also appear in the film which has been produced by Sun Pictures.

