Raj Tilak cinema hall reopens after 13 years

Splash

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 06:49 pm

Related News

Raj Tilak cinema hall reopens after 13 years

Sajjad Hossain Sagar, a Dhaka-based businessman, has taken the initiative to reopen the cinema hall on a five-year contract from its owner

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 06:49 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thirteen years after its closure, Raj Tilak cinema hall in Rajshahi will reopen tomorrow with the popular Bangla movie "Hawa" at 3pm, which has created excitement among the movie lovers of Rajshahi.

Sajjad Hossain Sagar, a Dhaka-based businessman, has taken the initiative to reopen the cinema hall on a five-year contract from Rumman Ali, the owner of the cinema hall.

"Despite being a divisional city, Rajshahi does not have any cinema halls and there is no place for entertainment. That is why we have taken the initiative to open the cinema hall," he said.

"We started our journey with the famous film of the country, 'Hawa'. We will gradually screen more notable national and international films in fully digital mode in the hall. The renovation of the hall is still going on," he added.

He also said that Raj Tilak cinema hall will have modern technologies similar to the Cineplex. 

He requested the audience to come to the cinema hall and enjoy the movie.

Nazmul Haque Tutul, a former staff of Raj Tilak, said, "Five old staff of the cinema, including me, have started working here again. We hope for a houseful audience."

Idris Ali, a resident, said that the people of Rajshahi will get something for entertainment. Moreover, after the hall opens, some small businesses will thrive here.

Around 510 viewers can enjoy a movie in four shows every day. The ticket prices have been kept at Tk70, Tk100 and Tk150.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cinema hall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

9h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

9h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

9h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

2h | TBS Stories
New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

6h | Corporate Talks
What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March