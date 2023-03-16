Raj Tilak cinema hall reopens after 13 years

Thirteen years after its closure, Raj Tilak cinema hall in Rajshahi will reopen tomorrow with the popular Bangla movie "Hawa" at 3pm, which has created excitement among the movie lovers of Rajshahi.

Sajjad Hossain Sagar, a Dhaka-based businessman, has taken the initiative to reopen the cinema hall on a five-year contract from Rumman Ali, the owner of the cinema hall.

"Despite being a divisional city, Rajshahi does not have any cinema halls and there is no place for entertainment. That is why we have taken the initiative to open the cinema hall," he said.

"We started our journey with the famous film of the country, 'Hawa'. We will gradually screen more notable national and international films in fully digital mode in the hall. The renovation of the hall is still going on," he added.

He also said that Raj Tilak cinema hall will have modern technologies similar to the Cineplex.

He requested the audience to come to the cinema hall and enjoy the movie.

Nazmul Haque Tutul, a former staff of Raj Tilak, said, "Five old staff of the cinema, including me, have started working here again. We hope for a houseful audience."

Idris Ali, a resident, said that the people of Rajshahi will get something for entertainment. Moreover, after the hall opens, some small businesses will thrive here.

Around 510 viewers can enjoy a movie in four shows every day. The ticket prices have been kept at Tk70, Tk100 and Tk150.