Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform in Bangladesh on 20 July

Splash

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 02:23 pm

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Photo: Collected
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Photo: Collected

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to perform in Bangladesh on 20 July.

Buy Here Now (BHN) shared the news from their official Facebook account and wrote, "Join us for a night of enchanting melodies with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on 20th July 2024."

BHN also published the event link on their social media post. 

"The stage is set, and the experience is in Sensurround. It's time to bring your touch to have it all," reads the event description. 

Earlier, on 7 June BHN also brought Arjun Rampal for a fashion show organised by Zurhem and on 6 October Lucky Ali for a concert in Dhaka. 

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the most popular and highest-paid singers in Pakistan. He is known for his Qawwali music (a form of Sufi devotional music). 

 

