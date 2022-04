Shobnom Bubly and Raaz Mania. Photo: Courtesy

After the stellar success of Raihan Rafi directorial 'Taan,' director Rafi has roped in popular actor Shobnom Bubly for Chorki's Eid Special film "Floor Number 7."

Fashion model Raaz Mania will mark his acting debut with the forthcoming Eid Special film.

The film also stars popular actor Tama Mirza, Shahriar Nazim Joy and Sumon Anwar.