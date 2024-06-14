Rafi Alam collaborates with Rafa for new song 'Nijer Moto'

Rafi Alam's “Nijer Moto” was written by Shahan Kabondho and produced by Raef Al Hasan Rafa. Photo: Courtesy

Rafi Alam, a versatile singer and composer, has published songs in collaboration with other dynamic musicians around the world. So far, he has released six songs as a solo artist.

His recent release "Nijer Moto", written by Shahan Kabondho and produced by Raef Al Hasan Rafa, has received fan's popularity.

About the song, Rafi mentioned, "Often we ignore our self-efficacy by prioritising what others would think or say of our actions. The song is about giving time and priorities to one's thyself, and taking care of one's well-being."

Per working with Rafa, he praised, "Despite Rafa being such a popular and demanded musician, he made me comfortable sharing the tunes, recording the vocals and getting the best."

Rafi also mentioned that both Rafa and he were working on several other songs.

Rafi intends to continue working with dynamic musicians and artists and regularly publish songs moving on.