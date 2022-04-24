Raaz ventures into acting with ‘Floor Number 7’

Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy

You might have seen his handsome face on various advertisements by Aarong, Freeland, Yellow, and Le Reve, to name a few; but this Eid, fashion model Raaz will make his debut on the silver screen.

Abdullah Al Mahfuz, popularly known as Raaz Mania, will be starring in Raihan Rafi's directorial "Floor Number 7", alongside Shobnom Bubly and Tama Mirza. The web film will hit Chorki this Eid.

Raaz began his career as an extra for various TV commercials, and has been working in the fashion industry for the past ten years. He was featured in advertisements by some of the most renowned brands this Eid, including Aarong, Taga Man, and Le Reve.

'Floor Number 7', however, was not Raaz's first opportunity to work on a film. "I have received offers to act in the past," he said to The Business Standard. "I was looking for a good project to mark my acting debut."

Raaz always preferred working with the best brands in Bangladesh, and he is very happy to make his acting debut in such a prominent director's film, that too alongside two beautiful actresses.

"When I heard there will be two heroines in my film, I felt as if I was dreaming," he quipped.

He was interested to act as soon as he found out that director Raihan Rafi was looking for a fresh face. Raaz auditioned for the film, but so did many of his peers from the fashion industry.

"I was feeling very nervous during my audition, but I was relieved as soon as I received a call from the director the next day," he explained.

Raaz received a warm welcome from the director, as well as the artistes involved in the project. They helped him overcome his nervousness, and to be at ease.

"The film has a vintage aura and the plot revolves around the film industry," said Raaz, but refrained from sharing further details. He wants the story to surprise the audience.

Razz in "Floor Number 7". Photo: Courtesy

"Experience in Modelling can help you to understand how to present yourself in front of the camera, and learn to be comfortable with co-artistes. But acting is completely different from modelling," he added.