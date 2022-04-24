Raaz ventures into acting with ‘Floor Number 7’

Splash

Mina Musharat Mim
24 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 12:55 pm

Raaz ventures into acting with ‘Floor Number 7’

During a conversation with The Business Standard, Abdullah Al Mahfuz, popularly known as Raaz mania, shares his transition from modelling to acting

Mina Musharat Mim
24 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy
Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy

You might have seen his handsome face on various advertisements by Aarong, Freeland, Yellow, and Le Reve, to name a few; but this Eid, fashion model Raaz will make his debut on the silver screen. 

Abdullah Al Mahfuz, popularly known as Raaz Mania, will be starring in Raihan Rafi's directorial "Floor Number 7", alongside Shobnom Bubly and Tama Mirza. The web film will hit Chorki this Eid. 

Raaz began his career as an extra for various TV commercials, and has been working in the fashion industry for the past ten years. He was featured in advertisements by some of the most renowned brands this Eid, including Aarong, Taga Man, and Le Reve.  

Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy
Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy

'Floor Number 7', however, was not Raaz's first opportunity to work on a film. "I have received offers to act in the past," he said to The Business Standard. "I was looking for a good project to mark my acting debut." 

Raaz always preferred working with the best brands in Bangladesh, and he is very happy to make his acting debut in such a prominent director's film, that too alongside two beautiful actresses. 

Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy
Razz Mania. Photo: Courtesy

"When I heard there will be two heroines in my film, I felt as if I was dreaming," he quipped. 

He was interested to act as soon as he found out that director Raihan Rafi was looking for a fresh face. Raaz auditioned for the film, but so did many of his peers from the fashion industry. 

"I was feeling very nervous during my audition, but I was relieved as soon as I received a call from the director the next day," he explained. 

Raaz received a warm welcome from the director, as well as the artistes involved in the project. They helped him overcome his nervousness, and to be at ease. 

"The film has a vintage aura and the plot revolves around the film industry," said Raaz, but refrained from sharing further details. He wants the story to surprise the audience.

Razz in &quot;Floor Number 7&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Razz in "Floor Number 7". Photo: Courtesy

"Experience in Modelling can help you to understand how to present yourself in front of the camera, and learn to be comfortable with co-artistes. But acting is completely different from modelling," he added.

 

Abdullah Al Mahfuz / Raaz Mania

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

20m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine