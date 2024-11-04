Quincy Jones, legendary music producer who gave Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson their biggest hits, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, a giant in American entertainment known for collaborating with legends like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and Will Smith, has passed away at the age of 91.

His publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed that Jones died on Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, with his family by his side.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family said in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," they said.

Quincy Jones was likely the most versatile pop culture icon of the 20th century, renowned for producing Michael Jackson's albums 'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller,' and 'Bad in the 1980s'—works that helped cement Jackson as the greatest pop star in history. Jones also created music with legends like Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, and many more.

