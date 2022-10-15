Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

Splash

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Queen guitarist Jimmy Page. Photo: Reuters
Queen guitarist Jimmy Page. Photo: Reuters

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognisable vocals to come out in more than eight years.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about the existence of 'Face It Alone' during an interview in the summer.

The track was originally recorded in the late 1980s during sessions for the band's chart-topping album 'The Miracle' but it did not make it to release.

Queen's production and archive team found it again when they began working on an upcoming box set reissue of the album, due to be released in November.

"We'd kind of forgotten about this track," Taylor said in a statement. "But there it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

'The Miracle', Queen's 13th studio album, came out two years before Mercury died from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

The upcoming reissue, released as an eight-disc collector's edition box set, will feature six unpublished songs as well as dialogue between the band - Mercury, May, Taylor and bassist John Deacon - while in the studio.

Queen last included three previously unheard songs featuring Mercury on their 2014 album 'Queen Forever'.

"I'm happy that our team were able to find this track ('Face It Alone')," May said.

Queen / Freddie Mercury / Brian May

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

1h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

20h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

23h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

14h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

20h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

20h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back