Pyari Begum's demise: The end of a golden age

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
31 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:27 pm

Pyari Begum. Photo: Collected
With the passing of Pyari Begum, who acted in Bangladesh's first talkie (film with audio) 'Mukh O Mukhosh', a glorious chapter in Bangla cinema has come to an end. She was the last living cast member of the film.

Although 'Mukh O Mukhosh' was the only movie Pyari acted in, she had a long and chequered career in radio dramas, which she continued performing in, till 1995. She had also acted in a few dramas on BTV around the time the national channel began airing. In the last few years of her life, she was seen appearing at various events or festivals related to films.

Pyari Begum. Photo: Collected
It was while acting in 'Mukh O Mukhosh' that she met fellow artist Aminul Haque and the two got married in 1958. Later, Aminul Haque acted in movies 'Akash Ar Mati', 'Godhuli Prem' and 'Tomar Amar',  produced by FDC.

Pyari was associated with cultural practices from her school life. The actress was born in a esteemed family of old Dhaka. Her father, Abdul Malek, was the then registrar of Dhaka University. Her mother, Aymana Khatun,was a housewife.

She studied in Bharateswari Homes in Tangail till her HSC. She decided to come to Dhaka after high school and started acting in radio, besides getting admitted to Eden College. In no time, words of her performances spread. 

Pyari Begum. Photo: Collected
While her studies did not progress very far, it was around that time that she met the director of Mukh o Mukhosh, Abdul Jabbar Khan, who cast her in the movie.

Her family members lament the fact that she did not receive any recognition or award for her work during her lifetime.

Pyari Begum. Photo: Collected
"Amma regretted that she had acted for so long but was not given any award or recognition for it. This caused her great pain; she would get upset whenever this topic came up,'' said Rabiul Amin, Pyari Begum's only child and chief engineer of Bangladesh Biman.

