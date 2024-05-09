'Punorjonmo' famed producer Ruhan found dead

UNB
09 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 04:22 pm

Film producer Masudul Mahmud Ruhan. Photo: UNB
Film producer Masudul Mahmud Ruhan. Photo: UNB

Film producer Masudul Mahmud Ruhan, known for his collaborations with popular director Vicky Zahed, was found hanging in his East Rayerbazar house in the capital. He was 27.

His hanging body was recovered from a mess house in East Rayerbazar of the capital on Wednesday (8 May).

The media was informed by a sub-inspector of Hazaribagh police station and the body was recovered from the mess.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ruhan, who was separated from his spouse recently, started living in that East Rayerbazar mess house as he frequently used to travel due to his profession.

When his roommate came back to the mess around 11pm Wednesday he found Ruhan's body hanging from the ceiling fan and informed police.

For the popular OTT platform Chorki, Ruhan produced the critically acclaimed film "Redram," directed by Vicky Zahed. Their successful collaboration brought a number of well-received web series, including "Ararat," "Champa House," "Shuklapakkha," "The Silence," and "Punorjonmo," the duo's most popular fiction work.

Artists and colleagues of Ruhan are expressing their heartfelt grief through social media over the death of this young and talented producer.

Punorjonmo / Producer

