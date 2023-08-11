‘Publicity stunt,’ Lil Tay's alleged ‘death’ stunt sparks backlash and skepticism online

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:16 pm

'Publicity stunt,' Lil Tay's alleged 'death' stunt sparks backlash and skepticism online

14-year-old influencer Lil Tay denies death after Instagram post claimed otherwise, sparking suspicion of a publicity stunt

Hindustan Times
11 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:16 pm
Lil Taylor on 1 March, 2018. Photo: Instagram.
Lil Taylor on 1 March, 2018. Photo: Instagram.

The online community is feeling relieved after learning that 14-year-old influencer Lil Tay is not dead, as an Instagram post claimed on Wednesday.

Many social media users are also furious over what they suspect is a "publicity stunt" by the teen and her family.

"Ay f**k Lil Tay…WTF," tweeted a X user, partly, on Thursday.

The tweet came shortly after Tay, from Vancouver, Canada, quoted to TMZ that she and her brother are "safe and alive."

The Gen Zer said that her verified Instagram account was hacked by a "3rd party," who falsely announced the "death" of her and her brother.

Lil Tay: Mystery surrounds 'death' of 14-year-old Canadian influencer

Several outlets contacted the man who said he was her father, as well as the authorities in Vancouver. None of them could confirm or deny Tay's death on Wednesday.

Vic Sapphire, a lawyer representing Tay, also did not comment on her "death" on Thursday.

In her statement to TMZ, she wrote, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours."

While some of her online fans are happy that Tay is alive, tweeting "thank goodness" and "happy she's OK" online skeptics are doubting the girl, accusing her of using her "death" announcement as a desperate attempt to get attention.

"Lil Tay's family claiming her and her brother had died and then blaming it on their Instagram being hacked. Got publicity stunt written all over it," wrote a cynical X user.

Lil Tay is alive, report quotes her as saying ‘My Instagram account was compromised’

"Anytime it takes over 15 minutes to identify you've been hacked it's a stunt," another added.

"Lil Tay faking her death for clout is such a Lil Tay thing," tweeted another one.

"The way that statement was worded and then the way it took a whole 24 hours to denounce is still very weird," said another critic.

The online influencer, known for her bold videos about wealth, and her family received a similarly cold response on Instagram where her followers increased from 3.3 million to 3.5 million overnight.

Tay's "death" announcement has been removed from her page.

"I think everyone should start unfollowing this page. It's not hacked…her family is running it," an Instagramer commented on Tay's latest verified post, a 2018 screenshot of her FaceTime call with the late rapper XXXTentacion.

"Trifling family," another angry follower said.

As of Thursday, Tay has not made any appearance in public since denying her death to TMZ.

