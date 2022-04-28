PS Plus leaks may reveal free games for May ahead of time

Fifa 2022. Photo: Collected
Fifa 2022. Photo: Collected

A new PlayStation Plus leak has perhaps revealed the upcoming free video games PS Plus subscribers can avail for the month of May. 

PlayStation has yet to officially announce the titles that will be part of the subscription service's offerings.

If the leak proves accurate then subscribers will be able to get their hands on FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods.
The information comes from popular and trusted Dealabs user billbil-kun.The site Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup multiple times in the past. As per the leak, FIFA 22 will offer both its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 version like Tribes of Midgard, whilst Curse of the Dead Gods will be for PS4 only. 

 

